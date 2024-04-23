Administrative Reset

The coverage of the election campaign in Uttarakhand brought forth not just the achievements the government can lay claim to, but also the many shortcomings in remote areas that would not otherwise appear before the public eye. The lack of road connectivity, in particular, was a major gripe that even led to boycott of the polls at some places. The government claims that this is because of a number of hurdles such as the Forest Act, environmental and other legal issues. It is true that construction and other projects can get held up if the matter has been taken up in the courts by environmentalists and other activists. And, it can be understood that numerous other amenities such as hospitals, schools, water supply schemes can be held up for lack of connectivity.

It is to be hoped that the detailed coverage by the media of particular areas will help inform the public of the issues that should be focused on. The lack of decisive public opinion on such important but barely visible matters often allows the government to put them on low priority.

It is a good thing that Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the efforts being made to combat forest fires in many parts of the state immediately after the unavoidable and demanding campaign run. He, too, will have become personally aware of the people’s difficulties in remote areas during the process. And, with the tourism season already upon the state, all the state’s comparatively scarce resources will need to be focused on ensuring things operate smoothly. The major traffic jams at crucial highways in the state are already signaling the difficulties to come. The law and order situation will have to be managed, particularly in the backdrop of an increase in the crime rate. Criminals from other states have traditionally considered Uttarakhand a soft target – the trend seems to have picked up further of late.

It will be a while before the election results will be announced. The state must emerge from the haze of the campaign and address the challenges that all must face together, irrespective of political affiliations. The common interest always comes first.