Adoption of scientific methods increases self-reliance among communities: CM

Coca-Cola India, Indo Dutch Horticulture Technologies celebrate Project Unnati – Apple

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Coca-Cola India and Indo Dutch Horticulture Technologies (IDHT) celebrated a milestone achievement of 5 years of successful partnership on the CSR initiative, Project Unnati Apple, today.

They felicitated the farmers who have shown exemplary commitment and hard work towards the success of this initiative.

Launched in 2018, Project Unnati Apple was aimed at uplifting the livelihood of farmers by enabling and educating them with improved and advanced agricultural techniques. Over the past 5 years, Project Unnati Apple has made significant progress towards achieving its objectives. The project has provided farmers with improved planting material, training in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), and access to modern infrastructure, which has led to a substantial increase in apple production and farmers’ income.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Uttarakhand’s cherished treasure, the Apple, symbolises the livelihood, prosperity and growth of the state. To enhance its production, modern agri-tech initiatives like Coca-Cola India and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies’ Project Unnati Apple has proved to be highly productive and profitable. It has also led to the socio-economic uplift of our diligent farmers. The adoption of these scientific methods also inculcates self-reliance among communities, contributing to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India, stated, “We are proud to have completed five successful years of Project Unnati-Apple along with our partners Indo Dutch Horticulture Technologies. The project has helped in improving the overall economic development of the region. We are committed to creating a sustainable and self-reliant agriculture system in India.”

Sudhir Chadha, Director, Indo Dutch Horticulture Technologies, added, “Project Unnati Apple is a shining example of how partnerships between private and public entities can create sustainable and positive change in society. We are delighted to have collaborated with Coca-Cola India on this project and to have achieved such significant results. The farmers who have participated in the project have shown remarkable resilience and hard work and we are excited to recognise their contributions at the felicitation ceremony.”

Poonam Gaur, apple farmer, added, “I started apple farming through Ultra High-Density Plantation technologies, and volunteers working for the initiative visited me and guided me through the process. The Unnati initiative came as a ray of hope in my life when my children introduced me to it. The project has empowered me.”

The project has created employment opportunities in the region and has helped in improving the overall economic development of the area.

Also present at the event were Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Governor of Maharashtra, Ganesh Joshi, Horticulture Minister, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rajesh Ayapilla, Director, CSR and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India.