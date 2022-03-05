Adv Man Mohan Lamba elected Bar Council Chairman

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Mar: Senior Advocate from Dehradun Man Mohan Lamba has been elected as Chairman of the Uttarakhand Bar Council. The election was held today in Nainital. Advocate Munfat Ali of Roorkee has been elected ViceChairman of the Council. The term of the President and the ViceChairman will be of one year. Polling for the new Bar Council was held in Nainital from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Uttarakhand Bar Council auditorium. All 21 members, including the Advocate General, exercised their franchise. After this the counting of votes was held this evening. Bar Council Member Secretary and election officer Mehman Singh Koranga announced the result. He said that Man Mohan Lamba who won the Chairman’s post, got 11 votes, while his chief rival Anil Pandit got 10 votes. Similarly, Munfat Ali, who won the ViceChairman’s post, got 11 votes, and Kuldeep Kumar Singh got 10 votes. Apart from this, nine committees of the Bar Council were also elected today.