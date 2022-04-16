Adventhrill & UTDB hold Foothills MTB Challenge Cycling Race

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: In the memory of young cyclist, the late Tanishk, Adventhrill organised the 2nd edition of Foothills MTB Challenge Cycling Race.

Seventy cyclists from all over India participated in the 2-day cycle race. The first day’s race started from Dehradun and concluded at Maldeota via Sarona to Silla Road, while the second day’s race started from May Muse Art Cafe and ended in Rajpur via Jungle Trail from Rajpur.

There were cyclists from various states of India, including Davendra Thakur of the Indian team, Ashish Sherpa, David Kumar, star cyclist from Himachal, Vitthal Bhonsle from Maharashtra, Tajum Dere from Arunachal Pradesh, Vijay K from Tamil Nadu, Tamil Selvan, Sonam Norbu from Ladakh, Rajat Pandey of Uttarakhand, etc.

The winners of the race were awarded prizes. The winner in the men’s category was awarded Rs 50,000, the second place winner, Rs 30,000, the third place winner, Rs 20,000. The winner in the women’s category was awarded Rs 25,000, followed by Rs 15,000 to the second place winner, Rs 10,000 to the third place winner.

The overall champion was Ashish Sherpa, followed by Davendra Thakur and David Kumar, respectively. In the women’s category, Adventhrills rider Priyanka Mehta secured 1st position, while the 2nd position was grabbed by Somya Gurung and 3rd by Adventhrills rider Anjali Bhandari.

Chief Guest, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar presented the trophies to the winners. Col Ashwini Pundir, Director, Adventure Sports, Uttarakhand Tourism, presented the cheques. Col Hariraj Singh Rana distributed the medals to all the winners.

Vijay Pratap Singh, Founder, Adventhrill, awarded free cycling coupons of Spiti Cycling Tour to all category winners and young cyclists.

He said that Advance Thrill will organise more such big events regarding cycling and safety. Vinod Saklani and Apoorva Saklani were the referees in the race, while Naresh Singh Nayal was the Race Director. The trail of the race was built by Aryan Singh of Adventrill team, while Kaushal Pandey, Shubhendra Shahi, Vaibhav Uniyal, Ashmit Rawat, Yash Arya, Vedant Rastogi, Gambhir Singh helped make this race a success.