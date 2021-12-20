AGM of SJA Alumni Association held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Dec: The Annual General Meeting of SJA Alumini Association was today held at the AV Room of St. Joseph’s Academy. Ajay Goyal, the President of the association presided over the meeting and Brother Jeyaseelan the Principal and Patron of the association, also attended the same along with other members of the committee and prominent Alumni members. Rajeev Nangia, senior alumni welcomed Praveen Chandhok the President of the new Managing Committee and its members Samrant Virmani Vice- President, Dr. Alok Jain Vice President, Sameer Uniyal Secretary and Abhinav Goel Treasurer and other team members, congratulating them and wishing them all the best. The elections were called but the entire new managing committee was elected unopposed.