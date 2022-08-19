Agnipath Scheme in national interest: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 17 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi and Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya participated in the recruitment programme of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, here, today.

On this occasion, the CM also paid tribute to the first CDS of India, the late General Bipin Rawat and honoured the families of martyred soldiers.

At the programme, Speaker Khanduri presented the Victoria Cross insignia of Gabbar Singh Rawat and Khukri to the Chief Minister.

Dhami also inaugurated a ‘Modi Rasoi’ run by the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha at the Grasstonganj helipad. The Modi Rasoi will organise free kitchen service for Agniveer candidates who have come for the recruitment. The CM appreciated this initiative of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha.

At the programme, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is recognised as a heroic land. The youth participating in the recruitment process for Agniveers would lay the foundation of a New India. The Chief Minister said this scheme would prove to be extremely beneficial for the youth of Uttarakhand, who dream of joining the army. He added that the government had decided that youth serving in the army under the Agnipath scheme would be given priority in government services after retirement. He said that the government is committed to the all round development of the youth of the state and providing them employment opportunities. He said that about 10 lakh youth would get the opportunity and experience to work in the army under the Agnipath scheme.

Dhami added that 18 arrests had been made in the case of paper leak in the Graduate Level Entrance Test conducted by UKSSSC and that further proceedings would continue and no person involved would be spared and no harm would be allowed to the examinees.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said that the Agnipath scheme would fulfil the dreams of the youth of the country who wanted to join the army and serve the country. She observed that even in countries like USA, United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, China and France, youth were serving their country by joining such a scheme and in India, too, young soldiers would be full of patriotism after contributing. After gaining experience, they would be able to make multiple contributions to society.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said there is a need to show the right direction to the youth and to save them from getting confused. He asserted that the Agnipath scheme is beneficial for the country as well as for the youth.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya claimed that the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme is a revolutionary initiative to strengthen India’s security. Many avenues of opportunities for a golden future would open up to the Agniveers after they serve the armed forces under this scheme.

On this occasion, the CM also honoured family members of many martyrs and also made several announcements for the Kotdwar assembly constituency.