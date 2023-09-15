Agriculture Minister felicitates farmer Harsh Singh Dangwal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 Sep: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi felicitated farmer Harsh Singh Dangwal of village Sunkiya, Block Dhari, by presenting a flower bouquet and a shawl at the 4th programme of Organic India Awards in Nainital.

The Organic India Award was given for excellent work in the field of organic agriculture. Minister Ganesh Joshi congratulated the farmers and talked about encouraging other people also.

On this occasion, Secretary, Agriculture, Deependra Chaudhary, DG, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Additional Director KC Pathak, Joint Agriculture Director, Organic, Anjani Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Agriculture Director, Planning, Dinesh Kumar, MD of Organic Board Vinay Kumar, Agriculture and Soil Conservation Officer Dr Narayan Singh and other officers were present.