Agriculture Minister Joshi endorses honey production

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi greeted the people of the state, today, on the occasion of Baisakhi. In order to encourage production of honey, extracted 8 kgs of from four beehives installed in his camp office. Departmental officers present were directed to make available information to farmers on honey production throughout the year. Joshi said the focus should be on small and landless farmers.

The Agriculture Minister directed the officers that, in order to realise the Prime Minister’s promise to increase the income of farmers, it is necessary to link them with symbiotic agriculture and agricultural inputs available with traditional agriculture. To adopt animal husbandry as a business, training related to honey production and beekeeping should be provided in the villages of the state. He wanted a count of the farmers doing this work at present and, on this basis, practical targets set every year to increase the number of beekeepers.

He said that, along with this, market linkages should also be developed to provide a fair market to the products of the farmers.

Present on this occasion were BJP Mandal President Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, General Secretary Surendra Rana, Councilor Bhupendra Kathait, Nandani Sharma, Secretary Agriculture R Meenakshi Sundaram, Dr Ram Bilas Yadav, Atar Singh, Raghuveer Negi, Anil Bisht, Rekha Rawat, etc.