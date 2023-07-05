Agriculture Minister Joshi holds discussions with Mahant Devendra Dass

By Our Staff Reporter

The Agriculture Minister was welcomed as per the tradition of Shri Darbar Sahib. Ganesh Joshi bowed down at Darbar Sahib and had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Dass Maharaj. During the formal meeting, both had discussions over various significant subjects related to the development of Uttarakhand state. Joshi highly praised the outstanding contribution of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in the discipline of healthcare and said that it is a strong partner of the state govt. in healthcare. The Minister also appreciated the health services being given to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Scheme. The Agriculture Minister said that on his instructions, the General Manager of Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board will soon come to Darbar Sahib and meet Mahant Devendra Dass Maharaj.