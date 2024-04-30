AI & Emerging Technologies in focus at Seminar held at SRHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Apr: A one day National Seminar, titled “Beyond the Horizon: Emerging Technologies and AI in Focus”, was organised by Himalayan School of Science & Technology at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, on 26 April.

The objective of this seminar was to empower the students with the knowledge, insights, and connections necessary to navigate the complex intersection of emerging technologies and AI, steering towards a future that is, both, innovative and responsible.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor, SRHU, Dr Pramod Kumar, Principal of HSST, along with senior professors, faculty members, and students were in attendance.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal has consistently emphasised the significance of ongoing learning and exploration in emerging technologies in view of AI, especially in harnessing technology’s transformative potential for personal and communal advancement. He also spoke to the young minds to accept the rapidly advancing world and understand the need for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today’s digital era. He added that, today, ‘as we stand at the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, AI has emerged as a transformative force across industries, from healthcare to finance, manufacturing etc., therefore it is necessary to acquire knowledge of this domain’.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Dr Pooja Baloni, Faculty at HSST and traditional lamp lighting ceremony.

Dr Pramod Kumar, the Principal of Himalayan School of Science and Technology, was at the helm of this seminar. He welcomed and felicitated the keynote speakers and emphasised upon the profound impact of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in today’s digital era. He reminded that, by embracing new technologies, ‘we not only equip ourselves with tools but also with the alignment of the mindset to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of tomorrow’.

Dr Niladri Chatterjee, Professor, IIT Delhi, was the first keynote speaker. Dr Chatterjee delivered a comprehensive discourse on ‘Natural Language Processing’ (NLP), elucidating its advanced techniques and applications. He delved into key topics such as sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, and machine translation. He also discussed applications like courier classification with structured and unstructured text. The talk also addressed the future work in this area. Overall, it provided a deep understanding of NLP’s technical intricacies, inspiring further exploration, and experimentation among the audience.

Dr Manju Khari, Professor, JNU, Delhi, as the second keynote speaker, delivered a talk on ‘Deep Learning Trends and its Applications’. She explained the concept of Machine Learning (ML) as a subset of AI, focusing on algorithms that enable systems to learn and improve from experience. Deep Learning (DL) was introduced as a specialised form of ML, emphasising its ability to process vast amounts of data through neural networks. Recent advancements in DL were discussed, showcasing its remarkable progress in various domains such as computer vision and natural language processing. The talk highlighted the significance of DL frameworks and libraries in facilitating DL model development, along with deployment frameworks for DL models in production environments.

The attendees gained valuable insights into the evolving landscape of AI, ML, and DL, as well as their practical applications and tools. Dr Pooja Baloni and Dr Anupama Mishra were amongst those present.