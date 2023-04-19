AI is no substitute for the Army: Maj Gen GD Bakshi 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Apr: The fourth edition of the ‘A Talk from an Expert’ programme was organised today at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Uttaranchal University. Defence Analyst Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest and expert interlocutor. The topic was: ‘Past, Present and Future of the Indian Army’.

On the arrival of General Bakshi at the University, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps gave him traditional greetings. At the outset, floral tribute was paid to the immortal soldiers by presenting a wreath at the Shaurya Wall by Maj General Bakshi.

Maj Gen Bakshi was felicitated by the Chancellor of the University, Jitendra Joshi, along with SK Mehta, with a bouquet of flowers and a memento. The programme was coordinated by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna.

Gen Bakshi explained the past, present and future of the Indian Army by linking it to his own life journey. Born in a military family, Maj General Bakshi said that Kishtwar was the area in Kashmir where his elder brother had sacrificed his life during the 1965 war, where he had spent his childhood with his family, and the same place where he led a brigade and put up a brave fight against the enemy. General Bakshi became emotional while narrating the vivid story of Indo-Pak war of 1971. It was his first experience of war. It lasted for 13 days in which the Indian Army ultimately won. Hearing the story of Kargil War, the feeling of patriotism filled the auditorium. He narrated his experiences of dealing with terrorists in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir and said that fighting terrorists is more challenging for the army than war. He shared with the students the experience of killing hardcore terrorists Abu Mustafa, Abu Ghulam and Abu Umaid in the year 2001. He said that those who kill innocent children, old men and women are only terrorists and it is foolish to leave them alive.

Commenting on the use of artificial intelligence in the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that artificial intelligence is not a substitute for the army. Speaking on the military power of neighbouring countries, he said that even if Pakistan, China and Afghanistan come together, India will overpower them. In his message to the students, he said that this 72-year-old soldier has brought a burning torch to Uttaranchal University. It is now the responsibility of the students to take care of it and take it forward. He told the youth that there is no better career option than the Armed Forces.

Those present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice Chairperson Anuradha Joshi, Vice President Satbir Sehgal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, SK Mehta, Executive Directors Dr Abhishek Joshi and Ankita Joshi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Prof Shravan Kumar, Prof Somal Sharma, Prof. Poonam Rawat, Dr V Bhuvneswari and hundreds of faculty members and students.