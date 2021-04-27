AIIMS’ advice on life saving treatments for Covid

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 26 Apr: “Remdesivir injection is never life saving. It just alleviates some symptoms like paracetamol does for fever.” AIIMS Rishikesh has issued an advisory advising prioritization of other treatment options.

Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, has stated that Remdesivir injection is never life saving or a final medicine to treat corona. Remdesivir is just helpful in reducing Covid symptoms. According to him, people’s thinking is wrong that Remdesivir is the last option to save a Covid patient. Professor Ravikant said that the Covid positive patient should first focus on the treatment of co-morbidities.

Dr PK Panda, Covid Nodal Officer, AIIMS, has advised that every Covid infected patient does not need to come to the hospital. If patients have common symptoms, they can be treated even while in home isolation. He said that Dexona and Clexene can be used if Remdesivir is not available. Apart from this, lying on the chest (prone position) also helps. All these remedies are very important to be done within 7 days of the symptoms of Covid so that the patient can get timely benefits and the disease does not take serious form in the next phase. He emphasised on the need to pay special attention in 3 stages.

During the first 7 days stage- they should start with Tab Vit-C 500 mg twice daily for next 15 days, Paracetamol 650 mg 4-6 times/day for 2-3 days. If febrile, Tab Montelukast-Levo-Cetrizine should be taken once daily if there are upper respiratory symptoms Continued complete bed rest, 100% free of mental stress/fear, adequate hydration to the tune of 1-2 L extra per day from normal intakes, consumption of easily digestible foods for low metabolism and sleeping in prone or semi prone positions 4-6 times (30-60 min each time) per day is helpful.

During the next seven days it is called life saving treatment. As per the medical advice in this phase, chest x-ray / chest CT scan, complete blood count test, kidney function test (KFT), liver function test (LFT), CRP, D- dimer, LDH test must be done. These tests reveal the malignancy of the virus in the body. Apart from these tests, it is necessary to monitor the patient’s pulse rate, blood pressure, aspiration, temperature and oxygen saturation, etc., on a daily basis to know the exact status of the Covid infection.

After recovery (after 14 days)- Long COVID syndrome (Or Post-COVID condition) is a range of symptoms that can last weeks or months after infection form the Corona virus, usually after four weeks of infection. Dr Panda said that Long COVID can happen to anyone, even if the illness was mild or asymptomatic. Fortunately, these symptoms are getting better with time. However, to get rid of these symptoms, one has to sincerely follow rehabilitation for at least 1-3 months. In this rehabilitation, focus on breathing exercises, positioning, and body exercises for early recover.