AIIMS holds ‘Y20 Rishikesh 10k Challenge Run’

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 9 Apr: As a run up to the Y20 Consultation Programme being organised under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, AIIMS Rishikesh conducted a mega run up event – the ‘Y20 Rishikesh 10k Challenge Run’, here, today.

The spiritual city of Rishikesh woke up to the sound of #HappyFeet running along the pristine Ganga and stepping it up for a cause – To #RunforUnity.

A total of 630 participants ran in the two categories – the 5k (Untimed Family Run) and the 10k (Timed Run), which included participants from various age groups, right from children aged below 10 years to senior citizens/ veterans aged above 70 years.

The Challenge Run commenced in the presence of Prof Meenu Singh, Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Rishikesh, and Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Dean, Academics, who motivated the participants. Lt Col WS Siddharth, FA, AIIMS Rishikesh, played a key role in organising the event.

Participants and enthusiasts travelled from all across the country to be a part of the event in the fresh air of the mystic city of Rishikesh, along the Ganga, amidst the Cheela Forest Range and in the beautiful campus of AIIMS. DGP Ashok Kumar and Alaknanda Ashok, Joint Secretary of the IOA & President of the Uttarakhand State Badminton Association, were present and awarded the winners in different categories.

To manage any medical emergency, AIIMS Rishikesh ensured adequate hydration points, medical cover by providing 3 ambulances with ALS (Advanced Life Support) and a Recovery enclosure at the finish point.

The local SDM, Forest Department and Uttarakhand Police extended their support by providing the necessary clearance, ensuring the route safety and effective traffic management along the Haridwar-Cheela Bypass. Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya, 93.5 Red FM and Decathlon provided effective assistance and encouragement to volunteers all along the route. AIIMS Rishikesh roped in the services of Fitpage, who are renowned organisers of marathon events all across the country.

Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr Geeta Negi, Dr Neeti Gupta, Dr Rashmi, Dr Pooja Bhadoria, Dr Vinod and many others were also present.