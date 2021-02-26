AIIMS Rishikesh Air Ambulance proving a boon for emergency patients

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 24 Feb: Over the last 6 months, 11 patients have been delivered to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment via Air Ambulance. This helipad facility has proved to be of special benefit in saving the lives of patients in emergency by reaching the hospital in time.

During disasters and accidents, the biggest problem in Uttarakhand is reaching a hospital in time for treatment. In these conditions, the helipad of AIIMS Rishikesh is proving to be a boon for the people. So far, the lives of many people have been saved by directly transporting them to AIIMS from remote areas. It may be recalled that AIIMS Helipad was inaugurated by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on 11 August, 2020, with the aim of connecting remote areas via air ambulance facility.

In this regard, Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, said that patients could be brought to AIIMS for treatment by air ambulance from any area of the state. In terms of medical facility, he described it as a special benefit for the state. He said that it saved the lives of people in cases of any emergency, delivery, accidents and disaster, brain and cardiac arrests and in cases related to trauma. Apart from Uttarakhand, this facility is also proving beneficial for the neighbouring states.

Heli Aviation Incharge and Trauma Specialist of AIIMS Dr Madhur Uniyal said that AIIMS has reduced the distance from inaccessible areas of the state with the introduction of the Heli Ambulance Landing Facility. Recently, a 55-year-old patient from Pauri was brought on 2 October, another 44-year-old patient from Pauri on 15 October, 3 Covid patients from Chamoli on 9 December, one Covid patient from Karnaprayag on 10 December, one from Sahastradhara on 4 January, one patient from Pauri on 29 January, a female patient from Tehri on 19 February and 2 serious patients injured in a road accident from Dewal, Chamoli, on 20 February to AIIMS by Air Ambulance. Dr Uniyal revealed that the National Health Mission is also taking interest in the scheme.