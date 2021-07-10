AIIMS Rishikesh Director calls on CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 9 Jul: Director AIIMS Rishikesh Professor Ravikant met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, discussed with him the pending issue of 200 acres of land required for the expansion of the Institute.

During the meeting, Professor Ravikant informed the Chief Minister about the medical facilities being provided by AIIMS to the patients. He also said that world class medical facilities are available for the treatment of patients. He claimed that AIIMS has made elaborate preparations to deal with the possible third Corona wave. Regarding the preparations, he told the CM that, in the event of a third wave, a 100-bed NICU for children and 200 ICU beds have been prepared in advance for adults. Professor Ravikant apprised the CM that, for the expansion of AIIMS, an additional 200 acres of land are needed. For this, a proposal has been given to the state government in the past. The expansion work is pending due to non-availability of land. In this matter, the CM gave a positive assurance to the AIIMS Director.