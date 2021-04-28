AIIMS Rishikesh gears up for 18+ vaccination drive

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 27 Apr: It has now been made compulsory to wear an N-95 or double mask while visiting AIIMS Rishikesh for vaccination or any other visit. Any person not wearing a proper mask in the AIIMS campus will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

The Covid vaccination centre at AIIMS Rishikesh will vaccinate people over 18 years of age from 1 May. But, before coming to the center, it will be mandatory for every person to follow certain guide lines. Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, said that due to the high malignancy, the new strain of the corona virus is able to enter the body through the normal mask. Therefore, it is now compulsory for every person to wear an N-95 or double mask at community sites. He said that staff at AIIMS has also been asked to follow this guideline.

Prof Vartika Saxena, HOD, CFM Department, said that all preparations for the third phase of the vaccination campaign commencing from 1 May have been completed. There is sufficient quantity of, both, ‘Covax’ and ‘Covishield’ vaccines available at the centre. From 1 May, vaccination will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Dr Vartika said that, so far, more than 14 thousand people have been administered Covid vaccines at the institute. These include more than 6 thousand people above 45 years of age. As many as 300 to 500 people are being vaccinated daily at the centre. More than 3500 healthcare workers have been given the second dose of the vaccine.

It is also compulsory for people over 18 years of age to register online for the vaccination. Prof Vartika said that one has to get registered over the “Cowin App” or “Arogya Setu app”. Apart from this, registration facility is also available on the www.cowin.gov.in/home portal. This facility will start from 28 April.