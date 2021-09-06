AIIMS Rishikesh holds cycle rally to promote eye donation

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 5 Sep: A cycle rally was organised by AIIMS Rishikesh to make people aware of eye donation, here, today. The participants of the rally called upon citizens to take a pledge to donate their eyes and make each other aware of the same to reduce blindness.

The rally was taken out from AIIMS campus through different areas of Rishikesh city. The event was organised by the Department of Ophthalmology. The agenda of the rally was to make people aware of eye donation. In addition to the officers, faculty members, doctors, security guards and eye bank staff of the Institute, Red Riders Group, Blue Riders, Rishikesh Cycle Group, Lions Club, School and College students and citizens of the city participated. Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, flagged off the rally. He said that those who donate their eyes become immortal even after death. For the prevention of blindness, he described such public awareness programmes as very important. More than 150 members participated.

The rally commenced from AIIMS Rishikesh campus and went via Barrage Marg, Koel Ghati, Haridwar Marg, Tilak Road, Railway Road, Dehradun Marg and Parashuram Chowk.

Present on this occasion were Senior Surgeon Professor Bina Ravi, Prof UB Mishra, DHA, Prof Sanjeev Mittal, HOD, Ophthalmology, Dr Neeti Gupta, Medical Director, Eye Bank, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr PK Panda, Dr Anubha Agarwal, Dr Anupam, Dr Ramanuja Samanta, Institute’s PRO Harish Thapliyal, Law Officer Pradeep Pandey, Vikram Singh, Jayendra Ramola, Rakesh Mian, Gopal Narang, Shailendra Bisht, Jyoti Prakash Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Jitendra Bisht, Sardar Buta Singh, Yashpal Chauhan, etc.