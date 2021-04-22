AIIMS Rishikesh issues advisory on Covid-19

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 22 Apr: AIIMS Rishikesh has issued an advisory on the fast spreading Covid pandemic. It states that situation can become worse unless every person in society does not follow the Covid guidelines.

Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, has described the second wave of the Covid epidemic as more dangerous than the first. Everybody should have taken a lesson from last year’s situation. Due to people’s negligence, the infection is now spreading at an alarming pace. If life is to be kept safe, then it is very important for all to follow the Covid guidelines seriously.

Dr PK Panda, Nodal Officer for Covid at AIIMS, while issuing the advisory, everybody needs to understand that the corona virus enters the body through the nose and mouth. This virus first infects the lungs. Prevention is always better than cure and people are responsible for their own health and surroundings. By following COVID appropriate behaviour, it is easily preventable. Along with this, COVID vaccine should be taken. Once one is infected with symptoms, then, during the first 5-7 days – the viremic phase – the body should have a well balanced defence, neither excess nor less.

For this the following things should be considered with 100% compliance:

1- Start Tab Vit-C 500 mg twice daily for next 15 days.

2- Paracetamol 650mg 4-6 times/day for 2-3 days if febrile.

3- Tab Montelukast-Levo-cetrizine, once daily, in case of upper respiratory symptoms.

4- Complete bed rest.

5- 100% free of mental stress/fear.

6- Adequate hydration to the tune of 1-2 litres extra per day over normal intake.

7- Taking only easily digestible foods to have low metabolism.

8- Try to sleep in prone or semi prone positions 4-6 times (30-60min each time) per day. Most important in the early phase of any viral fever (like COVID) management is to give body rest (this depends on physical rest, mental rest, inner calm and quietness, lowering as low as basal metabolic rate).

9- Monitor symptoms. Once early phase is passed, next immunological phase comes (maximum times both overlaps) where the body may behave differently with either similar symptoms like fever, cough, etc., or severely with breathlessness, oxygen requirement, etc.

Dr Panda said that this phase is much more dangerous and fatal if not hospitalised once symptomatic. Best available treatments during this phase are proning ventilation, Oxygen, dexamethasone/other steroids, heparin/anticoagulation, or higher form of ventilation/organ supportive treatments as required. Monitoring is essential in this phase which includes symptoms, respiratory rate, pulse rate, Blood pressure, Temperature and SpO2. Any abnormality in these, one needs to be hospitalised immediately. Most importantly, if viremia phase is well balanced with above treatments, then second phase is rarely dangerous.