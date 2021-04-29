AIIMS Rishikesh launches online communications facility

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 28 Apr: Online communications facility has been started by the social outreach cell of AIIMS Rishikesh. Anyone can get medical advice about treatment related to Covid from this online facility.

The Social Outreach Cell of the Department of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS, has launched this facility.

Dr Santosh Kumar, Nodal Officer, Social Outreach Cell, said that, in view of the ever increasing Covid infection, this online platform has been prepared to deal with people’s problems and the threat posed by the epidemic. Medical counseling can be obtained through this online facility. He said that it is very important to provide information to the students about the symptoms of corona virus, its effects on health and its treatment, so that they are not unwell mentally and can remain stress free.

Dr Santosh said that those who are suffering from Covid-19 infection and those who are in home isolation can contact doctors of AIIMS through the Google Link.

He said that for information on Covid-19, the link of Google Meet can be obtained from the doctors of the Community Task Force. The facility will be available on Monday and Tuesday between 3 and 4 p.m. for the community and every Thursday and Friday between 3 and 4 p.m. for students. The Google Meet Link is http://meet.google.com/aew-kzyw-fgz. To obtain answers to queries, registration can be done by linking to https://forms.gle/gKNeqdcfPuE1VMVs8.