AIIMS Rishikesh prepares for increase in Black Fungus patients

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 24 May: In view of the continuous increase in the number of Mucormycosis patients, 100 beds have been prepared to meet the crisis at AIIMS Rishikesh. These include 10 beds with ICU facility.

Two teams of senior doctors have been formed at AIIMS for the treatment of patients with Mucormycosis. These teams include doctors from ENT, Neuro, Eye, Maxillofacial Surgery and Microbiology.

Professor UB Mishra, Dean, Hospital Administration, said that there are currently 70 Mucormycosis patients admitted in AIIMS. Covid positive and negative patients are housed in separate wards. Separate operation theatres have also been reserved for them. He said that the number of patients with the problem is increasing. In view of the present situation, most of the new beds are for Covid positive mucor patients. Professor Mishra also stated that the state government has been requested to provide the necessary medicine according to the number of patients admitted to AIIMS.

Dr Amit Tyagi, Head of the Mucormycosis Treatment Team and ENT Surgeon, AIIMS, stated that there is need to be vigilant about this disease for the patients of diabetes. He said that the intake of steroids without medical advice is very harmful for Covid patients. He emphasised that Covid patients should not consume steroids beyond a maximum of 10 days. Excessive dose of the medicine is very harmful. In addition, the patient needs to pay special attention to the sugar level during the first 6 weeks if Covid infected. He said that most of the patients with mucormycosis admitted to AIIMS are diabetes patients.

This infection starts from the nose and sinus and spreads to other parts of the body. In its treatment, lifeless and infected tissues are removed in the body, so some patients lose their eyes. Its treatment also includes anti-fungal treatment of nerves for 3 to 6 weeks. Being fatal, this infection leaves a bad effect on the whole body. Therefore, the microbiologist, neurologist, ENT specialist, ophthalmologist, maxillofacial surgeon and other specialists should be consulted.