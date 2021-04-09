AIIMS Rishikesh sets up Sector Hospital at Kumbh Mela

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 8 Mar: A team of AIIMS Rishikesh will be available round the clock to provide medical support to pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela. Along with this, disaster wards and ICU beds have been reserved at AIIMS Rishikesh to deal with any situation on the major Kumbh bathing days.

The Sector Hospital at Bairagi Camp, Haridwar, is being operated by AIIMS Rishikesh. Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, visited the Sector Hospital on Thursday to oversee the arrangements. In this regard, he issued necessary guidelines to the team of doctors. He conducted inspections of the Covid Testing Area, OPD, IPD, Registration Counter, Dispensary, MI Room, etc., set up at the hospital.

Professor Ravikant said that services of advanced life support and basic life support would also be available at AIIMS during any kind of disaster in Kumbh or for the treatment of serious types of patients. He said that all the facilities of first aid are being operated by AIIMS in the Sector Hospital. If needed, serious patients will be admitted to AIIMS and treatment will be started immediately. He said that the aim is to ensure there is no shortage of medical facilities for the piligrims coming from across the country and abroad.

Dr Madhur Uniyal, Nodal Officer, Sector Hospital, said that ICU beds and operation theatre reserves would be ensured in AIIMS. Present on the occasion were Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean, Academics, Prof UB Mishra, Dean, Hospital Administration, Dr Rohit Raina, Dr Bhargava, Nursing Officer Subhash Chaudhary, Mool Chand, etc.