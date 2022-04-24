AIIMS-Rishikesh tender scam: CBI files 2 cases, conducts searches

NEW DELHI, April 23 (IANS): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said they have lodged two separate cases against seven former officers of AIIMSRishikesh and several others, including private companies, on the allegations of malpractices in the awarding of tenders for the procurement of road sweeping machine and for setting up of a Chemist Shop inside the AIIMS complex. A CBI official said that searches in both the cases were being conducted at 24 different locations, including in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi The official said the accused grossly violated the guidelines of the Government of India pertaining to the tendering process, dishonestly screened out reputed bidders on bogus grounds and allowed insignificant firms who had misrepresented facts in their tender documents, to remain in the fray. “The accused deliberately ignored the existence of cartel formation in these tenders. The accused thereafter allegedly caused the disappearance of crucial evidence of the offence. An alleged loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the procurement of a road sweeping machine and Rs 2 crore in the award of tender for setting up of a chemist shop was caused to AIIMS,” said the CBI official.