AIIMS Rishikesh, VCSGGIMS&R hold Y20 Conclave on Digital & Integrative Health

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 19 Apr: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, in collaboration with Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VCSGGIMS&R), Srinagar, hosted the Y20 Conclave on Digital and Integrative Health at the VCSGGMS Auditorium. The event is for the encouragement of youth to put forward their perspective on Digital and Integrative Medicine.

Students presented their take on “Contributions of India towards Global Healthcare during COVID-19.” They summarised the change India brought in healthcare across the globe during COVID-19, right from portable ventilators to automatic environment sterilising machinery. Students mentioned the contribution of India during the dreadful time of the pandemic.

Students also discussed how Digital Health Innovation has been bridging gaps in telemedicine and healthcare. The Ted Talks brought to notice many recent innovations the audience knew little about. For instance, the holo-teleportation of doctors to rural areas to treat patients on the remotest corners of the world or as NASA uses it even beyond the planet.

Guest of Honour Prof Dr Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Prof Dr CMS Rawat, Dean & Principal of VCSGGIMS&R, Dr Hem Chandra, Dr Monika Pathania, and Prof and Head of Pediatrics, VCSGGIMS&R, and Organising Secretary of the Conclave Dr Vyas Rathaur shared their experience with Digital and Integrative Healthcare across Uttarakhand and beyond.