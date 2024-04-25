AIIMS should prioritise using AI & latest technology in treatment: Murmu

President addresses Convocation Ceremony at AIIMS Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 23 Apr: President Droupadi Murmu arrived today in Dehradun on a two day state tour. She was welcomed by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on her arrival at Jolly Grant Airport. Later, she reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh and addressed the 4th Convocation of the institute as the Chief Guest.

On the occasion, Murmu said that providing world-class education and service in the field of medicine is a great national achievement of all AIIMS. She added that AIIMS Rishikesh has also excelled in this regard. She reminded that all the AIIMS are recognised for providing the best and affordable treatment to patients, as also for providing excellent medical education.

She added stated that several AIIMS are being established in different parts of the country with the objective that more people benefit and more meritorious students get medical education.

Noting that more than 60 percent of students at AIIMS Rishikesh are girls, the President said that the increasing participation of women in areas ranging from policy making to tertiary healthcare presents the picture of a huge and positive social change in the country.

Murmu noted that using the latest technology in the interest of society should be the priority of institutions like AIIMS Rishikesh. She was happy to note that AIIMS Rishikesh is striving to move forward in the field of CAR T-cell therapy and Stem Cell Research. She urged AIIMS Rishikesh to move forward rapidly by collaborating in such areas. She stated that the role of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics would continue to increase in diagnostics and treatment. She expressed confidence that these changes would be increasingly put to efficient use by AIIMS Rishikesh.

The President added that, in Uttarakhand, due to lack of sunlight and local food habits, people, especially women, are affected by diseases like osteoporosis and anaemia. She stated that even in this era of global medicine, researching and solving national, regional and local problems related to medicine should be the priority of institutions like AIIMS Rishikesh. She also urged AIIMS Rishikesh to pay maximum attention to public health and community engagement. She said that, by doing this, the institute would be able to contribute towards building a ‘Healthy India’ and a ‘Developed India’.

A total of 16 medals including 14 gold medals were handed over to the meritorious students during the convocation ceremony. In addition, degrees were distributed to a total of 598 students on this occasion.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Executive Director and CEO AIIMS Rishikesh Prof Dr Meenu Singh were also present on the occasion, along with the faculty and the students of the Institute.

President Murmu will also participate in a function at IGFRE (FRI) Dehradun, tomorrow.