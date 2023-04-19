Air Force Association, U’khand Branch, to hold 1st Bi-Annual Meeting on 23 Apr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Apr: All members of the ‘Air Force Association (AFA) residing in Uttarakhand have been informed that the first bi-annual meeting of the AFA, Uttarakhand Branch, is scheduled to be held at the Community Hall, Defence Colony, Dehradun at 11 a.m. on 23 April.

Veteran Members of the Air Force Association and as well as non-AFA member Air Force Veterans wishing to attend the same have been requested to kindly intimate their willingness to MWO (Hony Flt Lt) S Sajwan (Hony Secretary) on mobile number 9897702874 and MWO (Hony Fg Offr) DS Patwal (Hony Treasurer) on mobile number 8938965855. Members can also send their willingness on the AFA, Uttarakhand WhatsApp group mobile number 9412992335.

All those wishing to attend have been requested to carry their AFA membership and veteran identity card with them.