Aishwarya crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2022

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: The grand finale of Miss Uttarakhand 2022 was organised by Sinmit Communications, here, on Sunday. Late in the evening, the title of Miss Uttarakhand went to Aishwarya Bisht, while the first runner-up was Himani and the second runner-up was Mansi Grewal. They were followed by Tamannaah and Rajshree, respectively.

Miss Uttarakhand-2022 was organised at a hotel in Vasant Vihar on Sunday. On this occasion, 24 models presented their talent over three rounds. In the introduction round, the models walked the ramp wearing ethnic dresses. In the second round western dresses were presented, with evening gowns in the third.

Satish Sharma, Annie Singh, Chandni Devgan, RJ Devangana, Aditre Deepika, Ajendra Gautam and Rachna Pandhi were present as the judges. Amitabh Maitra, Dr Satish P John, Richa Aihlawat, Himendra Malik were the special guests on the occasion.

Dalip Sindhi and Rajiv Mittal of Sinmit Communications thanked everyone for their support.

Pallab Bose was Master of Ceremonies.

As many as 22 sub-titles were given in the competition. Kamal Jewelers, New Era Photo-Studio, Physique Gym, Inspiration PR, Avalon Academy, etc., were special partners in this event.