Akhand Paath concludes at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Saurabh Bahuguna, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, senior officials and dignitaries of the state participated in Ardas and Bhog on the completion of Akhand Paath of Guru Granth Sahib at Raj Bhawan, here, on Thursday.

Guru Gobind Singh’s Panj Pyare, Bhai Daya Singh and Bhai Dharam Singh’s descendants Baba Naunihal Singh and Gurpreet Singh were also present on the occasion.

For the happiness and prosperity of the state, the 48 hour long Akhand Paath was organised by the Governor at Raj Bhawan from 12 to 14 April, the day of Baisakhi. On this occasion, Sikh representatives felicitated Governor Singh and Chief Minister Dhami with the presentation of saropas. Langar was also organised at the Raj Bhawan, in which all the dignitaries as well as officers and personnel of Raj Bhawan and their families were present.

The President of Race Course Gurdwara, Balbir Singh Sahni and President of Aadhat Bazaar Gurdwara, Gurbaksh Singh Rajan, and people of the Sikh community were also present.