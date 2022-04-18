Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan held in Graphic Era

Prof. (Dr.) Kamal Ghanshala’s birthday celebrated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: A fascinating evening unfolded at Graphic Era Deemed University, where eminent poets of the country congregated to awaken the spirit of patriotism with the sharpness of their words. Renowned poet Dinesh Raghuvanshi was felicitated with the Graphic Era Kavya Gaurav Samman on the occasion. Graphic Era’s 19th Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan was inaugurated with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony by Education and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, along with Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi and President Graphic Era Educational Group, Prof. (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala. Dr Hariom Panwar renowned poet of Hasya Ras filled the audience with a sense of renewed patriotism. His poetry Pairo mai angaarein bandhe, seene mai tufaan bharein, ankho mai do sagar anjein kayi Himalaya shish dharein, mai dharti kee ansu kaa santras nahi, too kya gau khooni talibano kaa itihas was immensely appreciated by the audience. Dr Nawaj Deobandi was also applauded by the audience. He garnered a lot of appreciation by singing a song on the glory of the Guru – ‘Jute seedhe kar diye they ek din ustaad kee, uska badla yah mila takdeer seedhi hoo gayi.’ Dr. Praveen Shukla, while conducting the stage in his simple style, made the audience laugh with his witty jokes. His poem- ‘Tu hii meri fb,tu hii mera Insta hai, site bhi tu hii meri aur mera net tu, chocolate diwas pee kya du chocolate tujhe, saath kilo kii hai khud meri chocolate tu’, was cherished by the audience. Poet Dinesh Raghuvanshi’s recital- ‘Humesha tann gaye aage joo topon kee dahano kee, koi keemat nahi hoti kya prano kii jawano kee, bade logo kii auladein too candle march karti hai, jo apne pran dete hai wo bête hai kisano kee’, gave a new thought to the spectators. During his poem recital, the sound of applause kept reverberating repeatedly. His second poem was dedicated to mother- ‘Bhare ghar mai teri ahat kahi milti nahi amma, teri hatho sii narmahat kahi milti nahi amma, mai tann par ladein phirta hun dushalein reshami, lekin teri godi sii garmahat kahi milta nahi amma.’ Poet Tej Narayan Sharma made a cynical remark through his poem. He narrated- ‘Sadak raste jaam kara kar, jalwa apne naam karakar, sabhi masiha laut chuke hai seher mein kadmein aam kara kar.’ Humorous poet Deepak Saini recited his opinion on the problem of Kashmir through his poems. President Graphic Era Educational Group Prof (Dr) Ghanshala said that apart from connecting the students with the world’s newest technology, it is also very important to introduce them to the culture and literature of the country. To connect the new generation with social concerns, from helping on the spot in times of disasters to literary cultural events and world-class events, youngsters’ participation is always important. This develops a team spirit and leadership skills amongst them. Renowned poet Dinesh Raghuvanshi was felicitated with an honorarium of 1 lakh 25 thousand for his contribution to the field of literature. Chairman Graphic Era Educational Society, Laxmi Ghanshala, Senior Board of Management Rakhee Ghanshala, Chancellor Graphic Era Deemed University Dr RC Joshi, DirectorGeneral Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor Dr HN Nagaraja, ViceChancellor Graphic Era Hill University, Dr J Kumar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Editor & publisher of GARHWAL POST, actor and long time friend of Prof Ghanshala, Satish Sharma brought a special birthday cake with ‘The Czar of Education’ written on it and carrying a beautiful picture of Prof Ghanshala on it. The Cake was cut on the stage in presence of the eminent poets.