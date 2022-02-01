Akshay Kumar begins shooting for film in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 1 Feb: Film actor Akshay Kumar shot many scenes for the film ‘Ratsasan’ here, today, but kept his distance from media and fans.

Akshay Kumar has arrived in Mussoorie for the shooting of his upcoming film, Ratsasan. Several scenes of the film were shot at St George’s College in Barlowganj. Fans thronged to get a glimpse of Akshay Kumar at the shooting site. Special arrangements were made by the Mussoorie Police and the shooting unit regarding security.

Kumar’s upcoming film will be shot in different parts of Mussoorie and Dehradun. Actress Rakul Preet Singh is also in Mussoorie.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience about Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar’s film Ratsasan. The South Indian film is being remade in Hindi. Along with this, children from many schools are also performing in the movie. The film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari.

Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a police officer and the film is said to be a suspense thriller. The shooting of the film will be held at many places including Mussoorie, Dhanaulti and Dehradun.

Akshay Kumar was seen playing the role of a police officer, today.