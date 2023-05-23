Akshay Kumar calls on CM, discusses issues related to film shooting in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Famous film actor Akshay Kumar called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence here today. During the meeting Chief Minister Dhami and actor Akshay Kumar discussed about developing Uttarakhand as a new film industry hub. The CM emphasised that the state of Uttarakhand is emerging as a new and promising shooting destination for the film industry. The natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting people for filming. The state government is also working on various schemes to develop Uttarakhand as a big film destination. For this, work is also being done on the new film policy. Many facilities are being provided by the state government to filmmakers for filming.

Akshay Kumar informed the Chief Minister that he has been blessed with the darshan of Baba Kedar at Kedarnath Dham this morning. He praised the reconstruction work being done at Kedarnath Dham. He also appreciated the efforts made by the state government towards the facilities for the pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham.