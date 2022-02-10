Akshay Kumar enjoyed Mall Road’s famous omelet after shooting

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Feb: Bollywood megastar, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film in parts of Mussoorie. The actor is shooting for the inspired Hindi remake of the Tamil movie ‘Ratsasan’ along with co-star Rakul Preet Singh. In this upcoming film, Akshay Kumar would be seen playing the role of a police inspector. On Wednesday, the crew shot the film’s planned schedule on Camel Back Road and Kempty Road area where the duo performed scenes together.

Despite the cold weather, the team was spotted shooting with full enthusiasm. Many of Akshay’s fans came to witness the ongoing shooting. After the shoot wrapped up, Akshay went to a local food stall to enjoy Bread-Omelet in the biting cold. He enjoyed the famous bread-omelet here at Lovely Omelet Center, and the owner, Khursheed Ahmed was elated beyond words. Akshay Kumar is thoroughly enjoying his stay in Mussoorie. He even took to Instagram sharing pictures and videos wherein he is awestruck experiencing the beautiful weather in the queen of hills. The superstar wrote in one of his Instagram captions, that he is grateful to have a job that helps him experience such wonderful experiences and Mussoorie is a dream location. He also shared a video wherein he could be seen enjoying snowfall in Mussoorie.

The movie ‘Ratsasan’ is being produced by renowned filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani. Bhagnani who is shooting in Uttarakhand after almost 22 years.