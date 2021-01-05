Ali Abbas Zafar marries the love of his life, Alicia

By ANJALI NAURIYAL

DEHRADUN, 5 Jan: Ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, had a blessed Nikah with Alicia, at a private ceremony held at his Dehradun home on 3rd January 2021.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol the marriage ceremony was aired virtually for the benefit of family and friends of the celebrity couple.

The entire ceremony was held just under thirty minutes in the presence of a handfull of relatives and friends observing Covid protocols.

The bride of first generation Iranian family from France looked resplendent in her bridal avtar. She exuded beauty and elegance in her gorgeous cream ivory lehenga with golden embellishment, while Ali looked stunning as a groom in his all white attire.

Maulana Riwayat Ali, Maulana Kamaal and Maulana Shehenshah conducted the Nikah ceremoniously.

Tarun Tahiliani was the designer for the bride and Raghavendra Rathore for the groom.

It was a special moment for the parents of the groom, Sayed Kalbe Haider Zaidi and Iffat Ara Zaidi, who held back happy tears seeing their beloved son getting hitched to the love of his life.

It may be recalled that Ali recently shifted to his newly constructed mansion build as a dedication to his parents.

Ali Abbas’s elder brother Shams could not attend the wedding as he was stranded in UK due to the pandemic.