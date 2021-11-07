Ali’s Meat Shop owner dies at AIIMS Rishikesh several days after accident

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Nov: Nadeem Qureshi, around 40 years of age, son of Zarif Qureshi and the owner of Ali’s Meat Shop and Restaurant on EC Road, died yesterday at AIIMS Rishikesh after several days of treatment following a road accident that had happened on 27 October.

According to officer in charge of Asarodi Police Chowki, Rakesh Chaudhary, Nadeem, a resident of EC Road, was returning from Roorkee on 27 October in his Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number UK 07 BY 1111, when the car hit a Mahindra Pickup bearing registration number UP 11 AT 8274 inside the Mohund Tunnel. Both the vehicles were stated to be in high speed when coming from the opposite directions and had a frontal collision.

The impact was severe and the Police had to extract Nadeem, who had got entangled in his damaged vehicle. He was taken in a 108 Ambulance to Mahant Indiresh Hospital and, later, shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Here he succumbed to his injuries yesterday. A case has been registered by his wife Sayesha against the Mahindra Vehicle owner under Sections 279 and 338 of IPC.

It may be recalled that Nadeem’s father, Zarif Qureshi, is one of the oldest meat suppliers of Doon and a respectable name in the business.

Nadeem was the only son and has two sisters who are married. He is survived by his father, wife and two sons, Ali (14) and a two year old.

One of their close family friends, Rajesh Vasu, told Garhwal Post that Nadeem was a good soul and worked day and night during the Covid-19 Pandemic to provide food to the needy. He was quite popular amongst all communities. Nadeem was related to Abdullah Raaz, renowned poet from Deoband.