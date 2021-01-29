All Development Block Hqs to be linked with double lane roads: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, today, that all the development block headquarters in the state would be connected by double lane roads in order to ensure better connectivity and curb road accidents. This, he said, would not only lead to better development and road infrastructure in the state but also control accidents in the hills.

The Chief Minister said that, to ease traffic flow, the roads connecting the less populated development blocks would be of one and a half lanes and double lanes in more populated development blocks. This would ease the traffic congestion and make travel for the people safer and convenient besides curbing accidents. This would make the journey to remote areas of the state also smoother and convenient. He added that the government was committed to its promised goal of connecting all the villages of the state by road. The widening of the roads to the development block headquarters would aid fulfilment of this goal. This would facilitate convenient travel of rural people to their block headquarters and pave the way for faster development in their regions.

He added that, in the near future, the state would have better connectivity with the national capital and a much better road network within the state with the completion of the All Weather Char Dham Road and Bharatmala road projects. Not only this, the hills would also have a railway network with the completion of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway line project, which was presently progressing rapidly.