All India Ayurveda Institute to be set up in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 5 Dec: An All India Institute of Ayurveda is going to be opened in Uttarakhand on the lines of AIIMS. It may be recalled that, during his last meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had sought setting up of an All India Ayurveda Institute in Uttarakhand on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

AYUSH Secretary Pankaj Pandey has confirmed that there is progress in this regard. He reported that the AYUSH Minister of the Union Government has sent a letter to the State Government to submit a proposal in this regard. The proposal sent should be for upgradation of an existing Ayurvedic College and its conversion to the All India Institute of Ayurveda. The State Government has proposed upgradation of Rishikul College of Ayurveda located in Haridwar to the level of All India Institute of Ayurveda.

Sources report that the Centre is likely to approve this proposal soon.

In this regard, when Uttarakhand’s AYUSH Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey also had a meeting with the Union AYUSH Secretary, the state was asked to send the proposal under the Supplementary Grants of the AYUSH Mission. It now appears almost certain that the Rishikul College of Haridwar will be converted into All India Institute of Ayurveda.