All preparations made for Char Dham Yatra: Minister Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: In view of the long queues in the temples of the Chardham and the many hours taken for darshan, for the convenience of the visitors, a system of slot/token distribution and queue management has been implemented for darshan.

Providing the above information, the state’s

Tourism, Religion, Culture, Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works and Watershed Minister Satpal Maharaj said in a statement issued, today, that the long queues and darshan in the four Dhams, Shri Badrinath, Shri Kedarnath, Shri Gangotri and Yamunotri temples slot/token distribution and queue management has been implemented for darshan. According to the available space and residential capacity in each Dham, the limit has been fixed for daily darshan on the basis of the consent of the District Magistrates concerned.

Tourism Minister Maharaj said that, under this arrangement, the temple committees of the Dhams have determined the number of visitors in each hourly slot. Due to which the visitors will have to queue for a maximum of one hour for their darshan. Not only this, counters will be set up in each Dham for distribution of tokens. He said that, with this, the visitors coming to Chardham will not only have convenient darshan in the temple, but will also get enough time to tour the Dham.

Expressing happiness at the increasing number of devotees for the Chardham Yatra, the Minister said that the way the pilgrims are continuously getting themselves registered and the number of bookings of guest houses of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam is increasing, it is good sign for this season. Like last year, this time also the government has chalked out the preparations and arrangements for the Chardham Yatra.

He said that, for the Chardham Yatra which is going to start from 22 April, yatris booked for Kedarnath number 4,76,811, Badrinath – 3,98,361, Yamnotri-2,17,815, Gangotri-2,41,356 and Hemkund have got themselves registered through various means.

Satpal Maharaj reminded that the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April and those of Badrinath on 27 April. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will open on 22 April, the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The government has completed all its preparations for Chardham and Hemkund Yatra as well. For the security and assistance of the pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra, male and female “Tourism Helpers and Safety Mitras” are being deployed through outsourcing. Appealing to the devotees coming for the Char Dham Yatra, he said that they must get themselves registered to take advantage of the wide facilities of the Char Dham Yatra.

The Minister said that registration for Chardham Yatra can be done online through the website of Tourism Department registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in, WhatsApp number 8394833833 or toll free number 1364.