All set for polls in U’khand: CEO Sowjanya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Feb: Polling in the single phase election for the state assembly in Uttarakhand will be held from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. tomorrow. This was stated by Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand, Sowjanya at a press conference here today. She informed the media that all preparations for polling had been made. As many as 81,82,172 voters would get the opportunity to exercise their franchise tomorrow. Sowjanya reminded that 11,697 polling stations have been prepared for the polling. Polling would be held under security manned by 36,095 security personnel. The security arrangements would be supervised by 88 Gazetted Officers. Among the police personnel, 182 Inspectors of Police, 1602 Sub Inspectors of Police, 629 Women Sub Inspectors, 1103 Head Constables, 10,015 Constables including 1812 Women constables have been deputed for the elections. In addition, 84 Forest Sub Inspectors, 823 Forest Guards, 23 companies of PAC, 114 companies of CRPF have been pressed into service for election duty. She added that the remotest polling station is in Purola constituency at a distance of 200 km from district headquarters Uttarkashi. She added that 776 polling stations had been identified as sensitive, 1050 polling stations were identified as highly sensitive, while 173 polling stations identified as most troublesome polling stations. Udham Singh Nagar (US Nagar) district has maximum number of sensitive at 238 while Haridwar district has the maximum number of highly sensitive polling stations at 266. US Nagar had 219 highly sensitive polling stations, while Dehradun has 195 highly sensitive polling stations. She added that polling parties had already reached their respective polling stations and booths.