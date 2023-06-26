All the departments should always be alert to deal with any kind of disaster: Dhami

CM Dhami reaches disaster control room in Doon for surprise inspection

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jun: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami , made a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room at the Secretariat and got information regarding the situation of heavy rains in the state on Sunday.

The Chief Minister obtained information from the Disaster Control Room about the present weather condition, rain situation, water-logging and damages caused due to rain in the state.

Instructing the officers, Dhami said that heavy rains are continuing in the districts and there is a possibility of heavy rains further. Maintain mutual communication and coordination with all those districts, so that emergencies can be dealt with in time. He instructed the officers to always be in alert mode for disaster relief and rescue operations.

CM Dhami said that people living near rivers and drains across the state should be asked to be vigilant. In the case of rehabilitating the people, there should be an adequate number of night shelters and relief materials in each district. This should also be taken special care of. He said that in the case of water logging, there should be adequate arrangements for drainage. JCB machines should also be arranged in advance at sensitive places from the point of view of the disaster . He said that adequate arrangements should be made for health, police and SDRF personnel in view of the disaster .

He also inquired about the number of pilgrims in the Char Dhams and the present condition of the Char Dhams amidst heavy rains. He also observed Kedarnath Dham live through the online medium.

Dhami obtained information about the current situation by talking to District Magistrate Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli over the phone. He gave instructions to deal with the situation of water-logging in various areas of Haridwar city at the earliest. He also instructed the officers to remain alert in Chamoli and Pithoragarh, the sensitive border areas from the point of view of the disaster .