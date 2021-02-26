All UG, PG Colleges will hold offline classes from 1 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: The state government has directed all the government as well as private UG and PG Colleges, and the Universities, to start all classes in offline mode from 1 March. In this connection, the guidelines were issued today under the signatures of Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Anand Vardhan regarding the physical opening of all the semesters of all universities and affiliated colleges in the offline mode from 1 March onwards.

It may be recalled that earlier orders had been issued to start offline classes from 15 December, 2020, onwards, for subjects which required practical lessons and laboratory research besides theory classes. The subjects requiring only the theory classes were allowed to be taught in online mode. However, some colleges continued to teach in online mode even after the December order even in subjects which required practical classes as well.

It may further be recalled that in view of the Corona pandemic, all schools and colleges remained shut from March last year and then, later on, classes were permitted to be held in schools and colleges, too, in online mode. Now with the number of fresh Covid-19 cases per day falling significantly in Uttarakhand, the government has decided to start the colleges in a regular manner. Semesters will be scheduled and examinations too held in a regular manner now, following today’s orders. The Colleges and the Universities have however been asked to observe the SOPs regarding the Corona pandemic on a strict basis.