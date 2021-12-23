Allahabad Bank Retirees stage dharna in support of demands

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: A dharna and demonstration was organised today by the ‘Allahabad Bank Retirees Association, Uttarakhand’ outside the Indian Bank Zonal Office here in support of their demands.

The demands include synchronising the HR policy of the two banks following the declared principle of best among the two; extension of staff welfare benefits to all past retirees of the erstwhile Allahabad Bank; and holding of periodical meetings of Management with the Association. They also want payment of benefits of Stagnation Increment to the retirees and issue of PPOs and ID Cards to left over retirees.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Zonal Head, Deepak Kumar, on the occasion.

RC Sharma, RK Sharma, KK Arora, Devendra Kandpal, Rajan Pundir, DK Nautiyal, NC Uniyal, RK Badola, GS Badwal, RS Negi, Raj Kumar Garg, Roop Ram Sharma, Anil Mittal, VS Rawat, Kiran Thapa, Tara Ram and other retirees were present at the dharna.