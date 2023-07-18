Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal Sign Copies of ‘On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves’

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 July: The father-son author duo of Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal signed copies of their new book, ‘On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves: True Accounts of Crime from the Hindi Heartland’, days after its official release, at Book World on Monday. The book has been published by Om Books International and represented by The Book Bakers. Several readers made it to the premier bookstore despite inclement weather.

The book belongs to the genre of truth being stranger than fiction as it traces the footsteps of former Director-General of Police Aloke Lal through thirty-seven years of service in the IPS. The gripping accounts of sensational burglaries from the tattered pages of police records reveal that while it is easy for the police to deal with crimes as per the law, it is difficult to heal the social problems that cause them. Though, the larger implications of solving these crimes are valuable because lives are saved, reformed and dignified. The human narratives recounted with wit, humour and a great deal of sensitivity not only expose inhumanity of the gross kind, but also evoke moral outrage and shake our collective conscience.

Siddhant Arora of Book World said, ‘India’s favourite author duo has done it again, surpassing all pre-order records. In the age of data, social media and marketing budgets, their books are discovered organically and loved by readers. Their books have found a permanent home at Book World.’