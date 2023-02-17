Alternate water source identified for Mussoorie Hotels

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 15 Feb: After the NGT banned the supply of drinking water to hotels via tankers from the Dhobi Ghat Lake, Kyarkuli Bhatta village has now taken steps to overcome the shortage of drinking water, a move much appreciated by the town’s residents. Following the untiring efforts of village head Kaushalya Rawat and BJP Mussoorie President Rakesh Rawat, water will be supplied through tankers to the hotels of Mussoorie from water sources in village Kyarkuli Bhatta.

The Garhwal Jal Sansthan Mussoorie is also extending full cooperation. The Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association, along with other organisations, had planned a three-day dharna from 15 February after the NGT stopped the supply of drinking water from tankers to hotels from Dhobi Ghat. The agitation has now been postponed.

Rajat Aggarwal, President of the Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association, said at a press conference, today, that due to this decision, hotel managements in Mussoorie have heaved a sigh of relief. He added that a revision plea is being filed in the NGT agaist its order and a complaint made to National Human Rights Commission. He expressed the hope that the water supply from Dhobi Ghat Lake would be restored.

TS Rawat, Assistant Engineer of Garhwal Jal Sansthan, said that following the instructions of the NGT, there was a problem of drinking water supply in hotels in Mussoorie. Now, two water sources have been identified in village Kyarkuli Bhatta and one in Basaghat. A policy is being prepared on distribution and water will be supplied to hotels via tankers. He said that the water of all the three sources has been found in accordance with the standards after testing. The Gram Panchayat, Kyakuli Bhatta, will operate the supply of drinking water and, for this, tax would be collected from the hotel owners. The Gram Panchayat would get financial benefit as a result.

Mussoorie BJP President Rakesh Rawat said that talks were held with the villagers and an agreement was arrived at in this regard. He appealed to the hotel and tanker owners to pay the charges as per the rules. He said that 60 tankers would be able to be filled from one source in a day.

Mussoorie Traders’ Association President Rajat Aggarwal, General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Treasurer Nagendra Uniyal, Mussoorie BJP Mandal President Rakesh Rawat, General Secretary Kushal Rana, Mussoorie Tanker Association President Sohan Singh Thapli and others were present on the occasion.