Alumnus  Graphic Era shares his experiences with present students

Dehradun, 19 June: Vijender Rana, an alumnus of Graphic Era Deemed University, and software engineer in California, USA, shared his experiences with the students today.

During an Alumni Interaction, through a webinar topic of higher education and career opportunities abroad, he said that in thousands of educational institutions across the world, choosing the right educational institution according to your interest is a challenge today. For this one requires good research and information.

Originally from Dehradun, Vijender Rana did his Btech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Graphic Era Deemed University in 2013, and completed his Masters of Engineering from the prestigious University of South Carolina, USA.

Describing his experience, he said that from the second year of B.Tech, he started preparing for higher education, in which he got the guidance of PDP course and Professor (Dr.) Kamal Ghanshala from the university.

He informed the students about the process of admission in foreign universities as well as about GRE exam, while answering questions of the students. He said that reputed universities attach great importance to past academic records.

Suggesting to students to write blogs and research papers on topics such as academic profile, he reiterated that good educational institutions give preference in admission as well as grant scholarship.

He explained the details of the recommendation letter of former teachers and internship during the selection in admission.

Alumni Interaction Webinar of the Department of Electronics and Communication of the University was coordinated by the Head of the Department, Professor Mohd. Irfanul Hasan and Dr. Mridul Gupta.