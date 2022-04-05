‘Always be prepared’ is life mantra Tahira Kashyap Khurrana lives by

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, inherently a bold individual, has an honest approach to life. She was in conversation with journalist Richa Anirudh at the Dehradun Literature Festival, here, today.

A discussion regarding Tahira’s book, titled ‘The 7 Sins of Being a Mother’, was the central theme of the discussion. This book is Tahira’s fifth.

Apart from this, Tahira’s book, ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’, was also discussed during the session. “Not only girls but boys too need to read this book to get a perspective on our lives,” declared Tahira.

While talking about her growing up days, Tahira said that she never knew what she wanted to do in life.

But since childhood she had always penned down her feelings and emotions. She finds solace in writing.

“One should always be prepared,” believes Tahira. “When life throws an opportunity, you must be so well prepared to not just grab it but give it your best,” she emphasised.

Tahira also spoke about her spiritual journey. When, in 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was her spiritual practice that helped her to battle her medical condition and stay upbeat.

Both speakers emphasised the role of women today and discussed feminism in the session.

“We just ask for equality and not for any sort of privilege,” stated Tahira.

In the session, Richa Anirudh also shared her experiences working in the media industry for the past many years. She shared her views on the changing face of journalism during the session.