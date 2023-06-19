Amar Ujala to host Rajnath, Dhami, Bhatt, Sehwag and Kher at ‘Samvad’ today

By Arun Pratap Singh

will be hosting Samwad Uttarakhand programme in Dehradun tomorrow morning. Leading dignitaries like Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh, Union MoS Tourism Ajay, cricketer Virendraand singer Kailashwill be among those gracing the occasion.

The Programme will be held at Hotel Sarovar Portico Premier on Haridwar Bypass Road. The Theme of the programme is “Swarnim Shatabdi Ki Ore” (Towards a Golden Centenary). The programme is being hosted in association with Graphic Era University. Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Actor Shriya Saran, UGC Chairman M Jagdish Kumar, Rajnit Kohli of Britannica, Captain of Indian Women Hockey Team Rani Rampal, Gauranga Das and Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, InterContinental Hotel Group.

The programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tomorrow morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief attraction of the programme that is expected to discuss the future of the country, state and issues like development, etc. There will be separate sessions to discuss tourism, industry, sports and culture including the films and music. Experts related to different sectors are expected to put across their view points about subject of their expertise and what future lies ahead for their respective fields in the state.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, State Editor of Amar Ujala Daya Shankar Shukla informed that though the theme is towards a golden centenary, most of the discussions are likely to remain focussed on development of Uttarakhand and the future of the state. He informed that apart from the dignitaries like Rajnath Singh, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ajay Bhatt, Anupriya Patel, Virendra Sehwag and Kailash Kher, there will also be experts related to various fields who will hold different sessions. The dignitaries are also expected to respond to the queries of the invitees at the end of their sessions.

Shukla further informed that the programme is also being held in collaboration with NDTV and leading NDTV anchors like Nidhi Kulpati and Sumit Awasthi will be anchoring tomorrow’s programme. Singh being the Defence Minister is also expected to discuss border issues of Uttarakhand.

Panel discussions to be held include-

Cinema, Art and Culture: Senior journalist Sumit Awasthi along with Sufi singer Kailash Kher, film actresses Shriya Saran, Meenakshi Dixit and Alaya F will participate in the session on cinema, art and culture.

Tourism: Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj, Managing Director of Inter Continental Hotels Group South Best Asia Sudeep Jain and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel will participate in the tourism session.

Industries and Startups: The session will be attended by Rajneet Kohli, Managing Director, Continental Hotels Group and M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission. During the discussion, the questions of the people will also be answered by the experts.

Education: In this session, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal and Chairman of Graphic Era Group Prof Kamal Ghanshala will discuss the issues of education.

Sports: Hockey players Rani Rampal, Karnam Malleswari, Manu Bhaskar, Ranjan Sodhi, etc., will participate in this session.