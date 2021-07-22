Ambrish Kumar: A political legend     

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 21 Jul: The late Ambrish Kumar was a politician from Haridwar who was respected by all irrespective of their political backgrounds.

I remember once interviewing him during elections. His views were always backed by facts. When I appreciated his depth of knowledge, he shared that he read at least twenty books a year. Fond of scholarly articles, he often used to send me articles for translation. He wanted me to translate a book by Irfan Habib on the Indian National Movement and distribute to young students having political mindsets. I translated ten pages but couldn’t continue further.

He was a legend. It is an irreparable loss to the people of Haridwar.