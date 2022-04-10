Amendment in Clinical Establishment Act in 6 months: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Apr: On the occasion of World Health Day a free public awareness lecture and health camp was organised by SHEWA Society and Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Centre, Jakhan, Rajpur Road which was inaugurated by Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister for Education, Health and Cooperation of Uttarakhand along with Director CMI hospital, Dr. RK Jain and RP Gupta, Registrar, Uttarakhand Technical University. Chief Guest, Dr. Rawat said that no pregnant lady of Uttarakhand will have to bear any expense of travelling to the hospital but it will be borne by the state government. Minister also told that a process of amendment of clinical establishment is under process and hopefully it will be completed within the next 6 months. For that Padma Shri awardee, Dr BKS Sanjay expressed his gratitude to the minister on behalf of the medical fraternity of Uttarakhand. Dr Jain emphasized that education and health should be given to all and he hoped that under the guidance of health minister, Dr. Rawat, the scenario of the health services will change. RP Gupta congratulated the minister for the work he has done while being an education minister and hoped that he will do the same work in the health sector as well. Dr. Gaurav Sanjay who is an orthopaedic surgeon, made the public aware about the consequences of road traffic accident by audio visual presentation and appealed to the students and the public to contribute in nation building by following the traffic rules. The other speaker of the program was a renowned gynaecologist Dr Sujata Sanjay, who has been honored by President of India in the past. She requested the public to do the best for the empowerment of girls and women. The organizer Dr. Pratik Sanjay expressed gratitude to all guests, audience, student, press, police and civil administration particularly local counsellor Sanjay Nautiyal.