American painter teaches aspects of painting to Graphic Era students

In a 5 days workshop,Vilas Tonpe professor of art at Methodist University in USA conducted a live interactive session and demonstration on portraiture in oil and pastel technique forofHill University.

Tonpe made many paintings and gave a lecture on details of artwork and cleared the doubts of student.

Faculty of fine arts department Dr SK Sarkar made a pencil portrait, Asst Professor Sanghapal U Mhaske taught acrylic painting and Vishnu Kumar taught clay painting to the students.