Amit Shah, JP Nadda receive Tarun Vijay’s book on Dr Mookerjee

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 24 Mar: In a rarest of rare moments, two stalwarts of the BJP, party President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, together received former MP and former Editor, ‘Panchjanya’, Tarun Vijay’s magnum opus on Founder President of the Jan Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The book has been published by Publications Division, Government of India. Priced at Rs 2100, the book consists of more than 350 pictures from his early childhood till the last journey when his mortal remains were brought to Kolkata on 24 June, 1953. With a large number of hitherto unseen pics, it’s a collector’s item with an A4 coffee table book size and fine glossy paper.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has written the preface and the great-grandson of Dr Mookerjee, Justice Chittatosh Mookerjee has written its foreword. The book also has a special article by the great-granddaughter of Dr Mookerjee, Dr Debdutta Chakraborty.