Amitabh Bachchan arrives for film shoot

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Mar: Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan reached Dehradun by a chartered flight at Jolly Grant Airport, today. All those present flocked to catch a glimpse of him but strict security arrangements ensured nobody could get close to him.

He left for Narendranagar’s Ananda in the Himalayas resort, soon after. It is reported he will stay there for a few days.

Airport Director Prabhakar Mishra met the superstar and had a photograph clicked with him.

Bachchan is here for shooting of a film that will begin in Haridwar from 26 March and continue till 1 April. The film is titled ‘Good Boy’. The female star is Rashmika Mandanna. Shooting will also take place in Rishikesh, also.